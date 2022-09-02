Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.00. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $222.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.