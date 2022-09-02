Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,361,000 after purchasing an additional 217,673 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 219,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,740,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,639,000 after purchasing an additional 46,149 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 44,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.