Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 3,320 CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSGS stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $66.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.71%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

See Also

