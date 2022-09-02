Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after acquiring an additional 221,443 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 564.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $1,850,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

