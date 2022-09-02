Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN opened at $14.28 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.44%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,650. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

