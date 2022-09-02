Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PAG opened at $116.72 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

