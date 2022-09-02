Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

VEEV opened at $171.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

