Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $8,454,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $4,257,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 114.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

