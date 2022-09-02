Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.70 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.