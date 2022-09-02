Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

