Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.