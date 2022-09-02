Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcosa by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,619,000 after purchasing an additional 183,190 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Arcosa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,426 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

