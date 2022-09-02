Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at $640,000. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 19.9% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dana by 6.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

