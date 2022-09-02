Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in InMode by 871.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

InMode Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

