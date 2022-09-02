Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,276,000 after buying an additional 859,693 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 838,228 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 469.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,091,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

