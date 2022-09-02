Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 446.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

