Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

