Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.68.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.61. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

