Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWRG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $17.12 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

