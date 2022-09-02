Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,236,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 60,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $358,450,000 after acquiring an additional 166,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.68.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $294.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day moving average is $314.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

