Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 346.7% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 65.6% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $29.73 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $449.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

