Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

