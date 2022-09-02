Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 47,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.30 and its 200-day moving average is $177.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.72 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

