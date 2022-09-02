Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 4.6 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 451.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,901,793.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,821,468.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,901,793.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,456 shares of company stock worth $15,043,623. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

