Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $116.72 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.56.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.