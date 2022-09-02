Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.09 and its 200-day moving average is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

