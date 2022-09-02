Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $286,000 Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,050 shares of company stock valued at $301,000 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

WOW stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

