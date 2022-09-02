Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Joint were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth $71,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 72.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Joint stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.70 million, a PE ratio of 118.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Insider Transactions at Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. On average, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at $29,270,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

