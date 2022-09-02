Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $298,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vertiv by 29.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vertiv by 21.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vertiv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vertiv by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRT opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

