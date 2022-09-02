Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth $212,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth $898,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 663.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Stock Up 1.6 %

AVA opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

