Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avista by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVA stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

