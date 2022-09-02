Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ATI by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,916 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 744.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.