Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $331,000 Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

ACIW opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

