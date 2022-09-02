Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.11 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

