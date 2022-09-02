Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

