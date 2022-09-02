Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Joint were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Joint by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Joint by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,593 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $257.70 million, a PE ratio of 118.81 and a beta of 1.33. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

