Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $215,000 in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,686,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,850,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 4.8 %

MillerKnoll stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

