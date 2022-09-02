Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $234,000 in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Meritor Price Performance

About Meritor

Meritor stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.

(Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.