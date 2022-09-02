Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $246,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after buying an additional 204,621 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Natera by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after buying an additional 456,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natera by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,258,000 after buying an additional 36,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Natera by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,060,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NTRA opened at $49.05 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.