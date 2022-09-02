Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 283,407 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

KBH stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

