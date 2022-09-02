Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBF opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

