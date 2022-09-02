Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,948 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,705,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $156.75 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.