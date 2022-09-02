Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,881,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth about $5,070,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $57.56 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

