Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.