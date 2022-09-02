Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $28,216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $480,133. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

