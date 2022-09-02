Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

ManTech International Stock Up 0.0 %

About ManTech International

Shares of MANT stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.