Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

MANT opened at $95.92 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

