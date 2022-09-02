Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Forward Air by 28.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

