Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of ENS opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

