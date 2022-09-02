Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,133 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 53.8% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.2% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 55,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Up 0.9 %

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.